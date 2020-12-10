Heidi Klum’s Mini-Me Daughter Leni Makes Modeling Debut for Vogue

Watch : Heidi Klum & Howie Mandel Amazed By Spoken Word Artist

Heidi Klum's 16-year-old daughter Leni Klum made her magazine debut in Vogue Germany, and brought her supermodel mom along for the ride.

The lookalike mom and daughter duo sport oversized blue, pink and green suit looks designed by Versace for the cover, which shows Heidi planting a kiss on Leni's cheek. In an Instagram post of the new issue of the magazine, the Project Runway alum gushed over the teen and her new career move.

"I hope that no matter where you are, you always carry what I have given you over the past 16 years. For the big decisions in life, but also for the very little ones. And even if you often don't want to hear your mom's clever advice, here's another one: never do something you don't want to do and always listen to your gut instinct," Heidi wrote in a post that was translated from German to English. "I am sure that an exciting time is waiting for you. Vogue is the best way to start the career you dream of. And even if it is a little difficult for me to let go of you into this world, I will always do everything so that you are happy and that your dreams come true. I am proud to be your mom!"