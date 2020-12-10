Taylor Swift’s "willow" Dress and Bridal Hairpiece Sparks Swifties' Latest Theory About Joe Alwyn Romance

Taylor Swift's fans just really want to believe she's married to Joe Alwyn.
Taylor shocked the music world on Thursday, Dec. 10, when she announced she'll be dropping her second surprise album of the year, evermore, on Friday. Naturally, fans immediately dissected her new promo pics for clues about her relationship with the British actor. It's Swifties' love language, ok?!
The latest wedding rumors began after the 30-year-old singer shared an image from the upcoming music video for "willow," which debuts Friday at midnight.
In the pic, Taylor is wearing a lacy, off-white Zimmerman dress and a bridal headpiece by designer Jennifer Behr. The champagne-colored Priscilla Tiara sells for $1,225 and features hand-painted flowers and a Swarovski crystal centerpiece. Much like the style of folklore and its sister album evermore, Jennifer's designs are "interwoven with a sense of romanticism and ethereal appeal."
Tay's look quickly fueled fan theories that she has tied the knot with Joe after about four years of dating.
As one Twitter user wrote, "Calling it now. #TaylorSwift and Joe got married. Could easily be a wedding dress and can't see her ring finger on her left hand."
Yet, this is literally the second time this month that sleuthing Swifties have insisted they've finally proven she's married.
The first time was when she revealed a small clip of her new re-recording of "Love Story" on Dec. 2. Swifties thought she changed the lyrics from "just say yes" to "just said yes." However, sources told E! News that the lyrics have not changed, so give it another listen.
The fan theory was once again debunked thanks to her magazine cover for Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, Dec. 8, when the "cardigan" singer called Joe her "boyfriend," and not her "fiancé" or "husband."
And despite the bridal crown in "willow," E! News has learned Taylor is not wearing a wedding dress. We'll have to watch the music video at midnight to get the true story, since it appears for now, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are simply Lovers.
That's not to say their relationship isn't reaching new heights. Tay threw fans a bone on her Disney+ folklore film last month when the superstar (finally) revealed that the mysterious co-writer behind "betty" and "exile," credited as William Bowery, is in fact a pseudonym for Joe, which fans had long speculated to be the case.
And it appears that Joe, who the Grammy winner claims plays piano "beautifully," contributed to evermore as well. Taylor wrote on social media today that she "loved" creating the new songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and Justin Vernon (AKA Bon Iver). But she also included "WB," which just has to stand for William Bowery, right?
Back in November, the cat queen made a rare comment about the romance between her and Joe when speaking to Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone. She tried to explain "how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you've met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living."
It seems that this "grounded" way of life has been especially inspiring for Taylor, who has clearly had a lot up her sleeve during quarantine when she worked on evermore.
Ahead of its release, Taylor wrote on social media, "To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."
Here are all the hints T.S. gave to fans to try to warn us about the groundbreaking arrival of evermore.