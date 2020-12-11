Brie and Nikki Bella Celebrate Their Joint Baby Shower on Total Bellas

Watch : Friends-Only Baby Shower: "Total Bellas" Recap (S6, Ep4)

The coronavirus pandemic spoiled major rites of passage for the pregnant Bella Twins, but they didn't want their baby shower to be one of those—which brings us to tonight's all-new episode of Total Bellas.

Determined to have a celebration that was equal parts safe and sentimental, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella wound up planning a small, socially-distanced gathering with their closest family members and friends. However, determining who these family members and friends would be, wasn't exactly easy.

As E! previously teased, Brie and Nikki's mom, Kathy Colace, wanted to keep the event a family affair. But neither of her daughters were on the same page, especially Nikki.

"It just makes it difficult, especially with the family," the mom to Matteo explained in a confessional. "I can't have my dad and my mom there and I haven't talked to my brother in three months. We had a falling out. So Lauren and I don't communicate pretty much if my brother and I aren't communicating...we all just don't know where we stand with each other."