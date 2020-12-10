Olivia JadeTayshia AdamsDance MomsTaylor SwiftHoliday Gift GuidesPhotosVideos

iCarly Is Being Rebooted: Check Out Miranda Cosgrove and the Rest of the Cast Then and Now

Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor are returning to their roles in an iCarly reboot. See what the cast is up to eight years after the Nickelodeon series wrapped.

There's another reason to look forward to 2021.

On Wednesday, Dec. 10, it was revealed that Miranda CosgroveJerry Trainor and Nathan Kress have signed on for a reboot of iCarly, which came to an end after six seasons in 2012. The reboot of the Nickelodeon series will premiere on Paramount+ and will largely feature much of the original cast, save for Jennette McCurdy and Noah Munck, at least thus far.

Jennette hasn't addressed the revival of the series, but promoted her podcastEmpty Inside, following the announcement. She posted on Instagram, "an extra special thank you to all the empty inside listeners !! season 2 coming soon." 

At this time, it's unclear where iCarly will pick back up, seeing as the show ended with Carly (Miranda) moving to Italy with her dad and Sam (Jennette) reuniting with Ariana Grande's Victorious character on the spinoff series, Sam & Cat.

Regardless, fans of the Nickelodeon series are more than excited to see what's happened to the beloved characters in the eight years since they said goodbye.

And Nathan is excited to return to his role as Freddie too. He tweeted, "Wake up the members of my nation," a lyric from the show's theme song.

photos
Nickelodeon Stars Then and Now

So much has changed for Nathan (we're talking marriage plus fatherhood) and the rest of the cast over the past almost decade. From major career changes to blockbuster roles, check out what the cast is up to these days in our gallery below!

 
WILLIAMS + HIRAKAWA/ NICKELODEON; Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Miranda Cosgrove

As per usual, the star stays busy with roles in shows like The Goldbergs and as the voice of Margo in Despicable Me. Most recently, she played the role of Rachel in the upcoming Vince Vaughn film North Hollywood.

WILLIAMS + HIRAKAWA/ NICKELODEON; JB Lacroix/ WireImage
Nathan Kress

Fans remember him as Freddie, but nowadays he goes by another name: Daddy! The actor is a proud father to daughter Rosie Carolyn Kress, 2, and is expecting another baby in 2021.

 

WILLIAMS + HIRAKAWA/ NICKELODEON; David Livingston/Getty Images
Jennette McCurdy

After Sam & Cat came to an end in July 2014, the star went on to star in Netflix's Between. She's also launched the podcast Empty Inside, in which she's interviewed stars like David ArchulettaApolo Ohno and Lolo Jones

WILLIAMS + HIRAKAWA/ NICKELODEON; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Jerry Trainor

Believe it or not, Jerry is a die-hard Bachelor fan. In fact, when he isn't doing improv, he's co-hosting the podcast Will You Accept This Rose? 

WILLIAMS + HIRAKAWA/ NICKELODEON; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Noah Munck

No one was more loved on iCarly than the Gibster. Following his role as the kooky character who had a penchant for taking off his shirt, he transformed into the equally out-there "Naked Rob" in ABC's The Goldbergs

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images; Robin L Marshall/Getty Images
Mary Scheer

She may not play Mrs. Benson onscreen anymore, but for $50 she will reprise the role for personalized videos on Cameo.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images; John Parra/Getty Images For SOBEWFF
Reed Alexander

Reed has said goodbye to the world and hello to journalism. The actor has bylines in publications like CNN, Dow Jones and the BBC. 

