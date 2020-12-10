iCarly Is Being Rebooted: Check Out Miranda Cosgrove and the Rest of the Cast Then and Now

Watch : Classic TV Reboots We're Totally Hyped About

There's another reason to look forward to 2021.

On Wednesday, Dec. 10, it was revealed that Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress have signed on for a reboot of iCarly, which came to an end after six seasons in 2012. The reboot of the Nickelodeon series will premiere on Paramount+ and will largely feature much of the original cast, save for Jennette McCurdy and Noah Munck, at least thus far.

Jennette hasn't addressed the revival of the series, but promoted her podcast, Empty Inside, following the announcement. She posted on Instagram, "an extra special thank you to all the empty inside listeners !! season 2 coming soon."

At this time, it's unclear where iCarly will pick back up, seeing as the show ended with Carly (Miranda) moving to Italy with her dad and Sam (Jennette) reuniting with Ariana Grande's Victorious character on the spinoff series, Sam & Cat.

Regardless, fans of the Nickelodeon series are more than excited to see what's happened to the beloved characters in the eight years since they said goodbye.

And Nathan is excited to return to his role as Freddie too. He tweeted, "Wake up the members of my nation," a lyric from the show's theme song.