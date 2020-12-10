Olivia JadeTayshia AdamsDance MomsTaylor SwiftHoliday Gift GuidesPhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian & Family Celebrate Tristan Thompson's New Boston Celtics Photo

By Brett Malec Dec 10, 2020 9:46 PMTags
SportsKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsCelebritiesKhloe KardashianRob KardashianTristan Thompson
RETURNS 2021
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Responds After Tristan Leaves For Boston

Khloe Kardashian's family couldn't be prouder of Tristan Thompson!

As sports fan already know, the NBC star announced a two-year $19 million deal to play for the Boston Celtics just over two weeks ago. And on Thursday, Dec. 11, Tristan shared an official photo of himself wearing the Celtics' green jersey with his number 13 on it.

"Year 10," Tristan caption the image, which shows the sports star confidently flexing his arm muscles. The image quickly received congratulatory comments from Khloe and her famous family.

True Thompson's mama left two separate celebratory message, writing "Wooooohoooooooooo" in one and a bunch of four leaf clover emojis in the other.

Khloe's big sister Kourtney Kardashian comments five green heart emojis while brother Rob Kardashian shared, "Big 13 LETS GO."

News that the former Cleveland Cavaliers was heading to Boston broke on Friday, Nov. 21. Shortly after the announcement, Kim Kardashian took to social media to congratulate Tristan. "Congrats @realtristan13," Kim wrote. "Boston here we come!!!"

photos
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: Romance Rewind

As for how Khloe feels about True's dad relocating cities, a source told E! News recently, "Khloe is supportive of Tristan and his career. She is very much settled with True in L.A. and doesn't intend to uproot her and their life."

The insider added of their long-term future, "They don't know what's going to happen. They are still figuring things out."

Trending Stories

1

Tayshia Adams' Ex-Husband Breaks Silence on Their Divorce & Cheating

2

Isla Fisher Argued With Sacha Baron Cohen Over This Borat Joke

3

Big Brother's Zach Rance Comes Out, Talks Frankie Grande Hookup

Khloe and Tristan had previously been quarantining together with daughter True amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Tristan shared an emotional Instagram post on Nov. 30 reflecting on his big career change.

"Cleveland, what a ride it has been. From the first day of my career that I arrived in Cleveland, as a 19 year old kid from Canada, I have received nothing but love and support from the entire city," the sports star shared. "Cleveland will forever be embedded in my heart and I will always cherish the countless amount of memories I've made over the last 10 seasons. From getting drafted, to 4 straight Finals appearances, to winning the 2016 NBA Championship and bringing a well-deserved ring to the city of Cleveland. I'd like to thank everyone in Cleveland who was a part of my journey including everyone who works at the Q that helped make my family feel at home every game. The grit and toughness that I developed playing for a city like Cleveland will forever be instilled in me."

photos
True Thompson's Cutest Photos

He added, "To the city of Boston! To say it's an honor to wear the green and white is an understatement! I can't wait to get to work!!!!"

Binge past seasons of KUWTK any time on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Tayshia Adams' Ex-Husband Breaks Silence on Their Divorce & Cheating

2

Isla Fisher Argued With Sacha Baron Cohen Over This Borat Joke

3

Big Brother's Zach Rance Comes Out, Talks Frankie Grande Hookup

4

Hayden Panettiere Wishes Happy 6th Birthday to "Amazing" Daughter Kaya

5

Carrie Ann Inaba Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Latest News

iCarly Is Being Rebooted: See the Cast Then & Now

Carrie Ann Inaba Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Tristan Thompson's New Boston Celtics Pic

See the Message Queen Elizabeth II’s Account Tweeted—And Deleted

Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick Reunite as "QuaranSYNC"

Big Brother's Zach Rance Comes Out, Talks Frankie Grande Hookup

20 Holiday Gifts for Disney Fans