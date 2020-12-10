Khloe Kardashian & Family Celebrate Tristan Thompson's New Boston Celtics Photo

Khloe Kardashian's family couldn't be prouder of Tristan Thompson!
As sports fan already know, the NBC star announced a two-year $19 million deal to play for the Boston Celtics just over two weeks ago. And on Thursday, Dec. 11, Tristan shared an official photo of himself wearing the Celtics' green jersey with his number 13 on it.
"Year 10," Tristan caption the image, which shows the sports star confidently flexing his arm muscles. The image quickly received congratulatory comments from Khloe and her famous family.
True Thompson's mama left two separate celebratory message, writing "Wooooohoooooooooo" in one and a bunch of four leaf clover emojis in the other.
Khloe's big sister Kourtney Kardashian comments five green heart emojis while brother Rob Kardashian shared, "Big 13 LETS GO."
News that the former Cleveland Cavaliers was heading to Boston broke on Friday, Nov. 21. Shortly after the announcement, Kim Kardashian took to social media to congratulate Tristan. "Congrats @realtristan13," Kim wrote. "Boston here we come!!!"
As for how Khloe feels about True's dad relocating cities, a source told E! News recently, "Khloe is supportive of Tristan and his career. She is very much settled with True in L.A. and doesn't intend to uproot her and their life."
The insider added of their long-term future, "They don't know what's going to happen. They are still figuring things out."
Khloe and Tristan had previously been quarantining together with daughter True amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Tristan shared an emotional Instagram post on Nov. 30 reflecting on his big career change.
"Cleveland, what a ride it has been. From the first day of my career that I arrived in Cleveland, as a 19 year old kid from Canada, I have received nothing but love and support from the entire city," the sports star shared. "Cleveland will forever be embedded in my heart and I will always cherish the countless amount of memories I've made over the last 10 seasons. From getting drafted, to 4 straight Finals appearances, to winning the 2016 NBA Championship and bringing a well-deserved ring to the city of Cleveland. I'd like to thank everyone in Cleveland who was a part of my journey including everyone who works at the Q that helped make my family feel at home every game. The grit and toughness that I developed playing for a city like Cleveland will forever be instilled in me."
He added, "To the city of Boston! To say it's an honor to wear the green and white is an understatement! I can't wait to get to work!!!!"
