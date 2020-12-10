Big Brother's Zach Rance Comes Out as Bisexual and Says He "Fell in Love" With Frankie Grande

Big Brother alum Zach Rance says that he is bisexual and that when he starred on the CBS reality show years ago, he fell in love and "hooked up" with former co-star Frankie Grande.

Frankie, singer Ariane Grande's openly gay older brother, has not responded to Ranch's comments, which he made on Tuesday, Dec. 8 during a collective YouTube conversation about mental health, sexual orientation and gender identity. The Mental Health Collection, an initiative Zach leads, and the podcast With Love, Alexa, presented the virtual event.

"I've been straight my entire life," said Zach, who co-starred with Frankie on season 16 of Big Brother in 2014. "I've only liked women, you know, but on Big Brother, Frankie and I got super super close and I fell in love with who he was as a person—super funny, super smart, you know, good-looking guy. And as time went on, we got so close that I wasn't really sure if I had feelings for him or not."

Zach said that he had previously "always been straight." He added, "After the show happened, him and I did have a relationship that was more than just friends and he was the first guy that I ever hooked up with. And after that night, I was very unsure about the direction of my sexuality because I like women parts."