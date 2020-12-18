Every Time Billie Eilish Made Her Own Fashion Rules

Watch : All The Good Girls Want This Billie Eilish Look--Face Forward: Master Class

Billie Eilish is no stranger to living by the beat of her own drum.

The iconic singer first stepped onto the music scene in 2016. At just 14, she wrote and produced "Ocean Eyes," which later became her first hit single on the streaming service, Soundcloud. As if she were in a movie, Eilish posted the song with the intention of sharing it with a small dance group for a local recital. But when she woke up the next day, it had gone viral and the rest is history.

Fast forward to 2020 and Eilish has just been named Spotify's most-streamed female artist for the second consecutive year and has racked up close to 50 million monthly listeners on the popular platform.

Known for her breathtaking harmonies, Eilish not only has a strong fan base, but she also has been recognized and decorated with some of the most sought after accolades the industry can offer.