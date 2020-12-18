Every Time Billie Eilish Made Her Own Fashion Rules

Billie Eilish is no stranger to living by the beat of her own drum.
The iconic singer first stepped onto the music scene in 2016. At just 14, she wrote and produced "Ocean Eyes," which later became her first hit single on the streaming service, Soundcloud. As if she were in a movie, Eilish posted the song with the intention of sharing it with a small dance group for a local recital. But when she woke up the next day, it had gone viral and the rest is history.
Fast forward to 2020 and Eilish has just been named Spotify's most-streamed female artist for the second consecutive year and has racked up close to 50 million monthly listeners on the popular platform.
Known for her breathtaking harmonies, Eilish not only has a strong fan base, but she also has been recognized and decorated with some of the most sought after accolades the industry can offer.
All in the same year, Billie collected five Grammy Awards including Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.
But her voice isn't the only thing that makes this singer unique. Hoping to make a larger commentary about women's bodies in the industry, Eilish has made a point to decidedly set her own standards for the apparel she prefers. Consistently sporting baggier streetwear style, the singer carries on a tradition that originated with Black female artists in the 90s, and expands on it in her own way.
The "Bad Guy" artist consistently collabs with iconic fashion brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci, and is regularly reinventing a new look without fear of what people might think. Her creativity is irrefutable and it makes sense why fans are noticing.
Keep in mind, the singer has accomplished all of this in a few short years. For some of her most iconic looks so far, take a look below to help celebrate 19 years of Billie Eilish.