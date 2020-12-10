Cassie Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 in the Cutest Way

Cassie is about to take on the ultimate parenting challenge: Having two kids under 2.
The 34-year-old singer and model announced she is pregnant with her second baby on Thursday, Dec. 10, almost exactly one year after she gave birth to her and husband Alex Fine's first child, daughter Frankie. Cassie shared on her Instagram page a video of her and her family smiling, watching and listening as she monitors her baby's heartbeat with a doppler.
"Coming soon..." she wrote.
Earlier this week, Cassie and Alex, 37, threw Frankie her first birthday party, with a Disney's Puppy Dog Pals theme, as they social distanced at their home. She posted photos and videos of her little girl's celebration, which featured plush character toys and a themed two-tier birthday cake, on her Instagram page.
"Frankie's Puppy Dog Pals 1st Birthday Pawty was a success!" Cassie wrote. "Thank you to Frankie's team: @madco_team, @melissaandre & her stylist @heyimdeo. Thank you to Frankie's Dada @alexfine44 and all of her family members for all of the fun toys and gifts! Thank you to Bubbe and Papa (@theewretch) for the flower crown & JoJo (@pamfine) for the outfit changes."
Cassie added, "We missed some of our family members being here, but we made the best of it with video chat! Frankie had a ball!"
Cassie wrote in an earlier Instagram post, "Happy 1st Birthday to the silliest, smartest, happiest, most beautiful girl I know!! You have been our greatest blessing and it has been such an honor watching you grow and learn everyday."
"Thank you for the unstoppable laughter," she added. "I cannot wait to celebrate your beautiful soul every year. Thank you for choosing me to be your Mama. I love you beyond my heart's capacity! #FrankieStoneFine."
Cassie and Alex, a competitive bull rider and celebrity trainer who's worked with the Riverdale cast, went public with their romance in late 2018 and wed in September 2019, more than two months before welcoming Frankie.