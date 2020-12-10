Christina Milian Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Watch : Christina Milian's No. 1 Tip for Mothers

Despite the challenges of 2020, Christina Milian has had a lot to celebrate in the baby department.

After kicking off the new year by giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Matt Pokora, the singer announced just in time for the end of the year that she is expecting again. "You and Me + 3," she captioned photos on Instagram highlighting her growing baby bump. "#morelove."

While the star has not revealed the sex of her third baby on the way, she and Pokora welcomed a son named Isaiah on Jan. 20. She is also mom to 10-year-old daughter Violet Madison, who she welcomed with ex-husband The-Dream in February 2010.

Pokora, a France native and singer Milian has been dating since 2017, also shared their special news on his Instagram page in his native French. Translated to English, his message read, "You and me + 3 Isaiah is already a protective big brother."