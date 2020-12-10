Olivia JadeTayshia AdamsDance MomsTaylor SwiftHoliday Gift GuidesPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Why Joe Manganiello Feels "Lucky" to Be Married to Sofía Vergara During the Holidays

By Alyssa Ray Dec 10, 2020 6:23 PMTags
Watch: Joe Manganiello Talks Wild Hair, Holiday Joy & New Movie

Couple goals.

On Thursday, Dec. 10's all-new Daily Pop, E!'s Carissa Culiner sat down with actor Joe Manganiello to discuss his new movie, Archenemy. However, before jumping into discussion about the independent superhero thriller, Joe gave an inside look at his home life with wife Sofía Vergara.

On how he's been doing amid this unconventional year, he noted, "I've really enjoyed the time spent at home. Family dinners. It was really nice to be at home and be around the house and do things around the house."

Joe was also looking forward to being home for the holidays and it's all thanks to his actress wife.

"I'm lucky that I'm married to a woman who loves to decorate," the True Blood actor said of the Modern Family actress. "It really feels like the holidays at my house and I enjoy that."

As E! readers may know, Joe and Sofía got engaged on Christmas in 2014 and were married in Palm Beach, Fla. in November 2015. The rest, as they say, was history.

photos
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello: Romance Rewind

Speaking of history, Joe revealed that his love of "'80s/'90s indie comics" drew him to the project. Fun fact: Joe also served as a producer on the film.

"I grew up reading comics," he explained. "I was a big fan of '80s/'90s indie comics and that's really what this film was all about. Making an indie, you know, 'superhero movie' that felt like the indie superhero comic books of the '80s and '90s."

Instagram

For all of this and more, including details on Joe's surprising premiere date, watch the full interview above.

Archenemy is in theaters and on demand on Friday, Dec. 11.

