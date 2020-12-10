Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Watch : Ellen DeGeneres Accepts E! PCAs Win on Behalf of "Amazing" Staff

Ellen DeGeneres says she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, the talk-show host took to social media and revealed to her fans that she has been personally affected by COVID-19.

"Hi everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19," the 62-year-old Emmy winner wrote to her followers. "Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."

While it's unclear how this will affect her talk-show, Ellen revealed that, "I'll see you all again after the holidays."

"Please stay healthy and safe," she continued. "Love, Ellen."

Soon after posting on Instagram, Ellen received support from fans including co-executive producer Stephen "tWitch" Boss who wrote, "Love you much Ellen." Sophia Grace, from the viral duo Sophia Grace and Rosie, added, "Get well soon Aunty Ellen."