See Behind-the-Scenes Pics of All the Stars in NBC's The Best of Broadway Special

New York City's bustling Broadway scene is back for one night only.

As part of a star-studded two-hour TV special premiering tonight, Thursday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m., NBC is lifting the curtain on all of your favorite shows that were forced to halt production earlier this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Hosted by Tony Award-nominated Tina Fey, One Night Only: The Best of Broadway will feature special performances from the casts of classics like Chicago and Rent, along with more recent standouts such as Mean Girls and Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations.

The special intends to celebrate the incredible and resilient Broadway community, all while giving back to those in need. Donations made throughout the evening will help provide groceries and medication, health care and emergency financial assistance to members of the Broadway community who are struggling through a pandemic that threatens their health and will shutter their industry for more than a year.