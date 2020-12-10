See Behind-the-Scenes Pics of All the Stars in NBC's The Best of Broadway Special

New York City's bustling Broadway scene is back for one night only.
As part of a star-studded two-hour TV special premiering tonight, Thursday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m., NBC is lifting the curtain on all of your favorite shows that were forced to halt production earlier this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Hosted by Tony Award-nominated Tina Fey, One Night Only: The Best of Broadway will feature special performances from the casts of classics like Chicago and Rent, along with more recent standouts such as Mean Girls and Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations.
The special intends to celebrate the incredible and resilient Broadway community, all while giving back to those in need. Donations made throughout the evening will help provide groceries and medication, health care and emergency financial assistance to members of the Broadway community who are struggling through a pandemic that threatens their health and will shutter their industry for more than a year.
One of the organizations involved with One Night Only: The Best of Broadway is Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, which has been helping to support and strengthen The Actors Fund's safety net of social services for more than 25 years, enabling thousands in the entertainment industry to receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance.
So be sure to tune in for a good cause! Additional performers include the Broadway casts of Jagged Little Pill, Diana: The Musical and Jersey Boys, along with musicians Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge and Patti LaBelle.
Plus, expect to see special sneak peeks at Broadway shows coming in 2021 and appearances from Annaleigh Ashford, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Ron Cephas Jones, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O'Connell, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, John Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, Susan Kelechi Watson and more.
The stars of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child might even show up, too!
One Night Only: The Best of Broadway is hosted by Tina Fey and airs Thursday at 8 pm on NBC. To donate to the Broadway Cares COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, visit BroadwayCares.org/Help2020.
Before the big event, take a look at exclusive behind-the-scenes photos of the special by scrolling through the below gallery!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)