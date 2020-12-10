Why Tiffany Haddish Turned Down Offer to Host the Grammys Pre-Telecast Ceremony

Watch : Tiffany Haddish Will Not Be Homeless Again Thanks to Tyler Perry

Tiffany Haddish is a 2021 Grammy nominee, but she won't be playing pre-show host for free.

Every year, the Recording Academy hosts the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, formerly known before 2014 as the Grammy Awards Pre-Telecast Ceremony, where awards are presented in dozens of categories before the award show later that day. This year, Haddish was asked to host the Premiere Ceremony, but turned down the opportunity after learning the gig came without compensation, Variety first reported on Dec. 9.

The actress revealed to the website that the offer involved hosting a three-hour livestream without compensation, nor did it include wardrobe, hair and makeup. "All of that would have to come out of my pocket," she told Variety. The star was nominated this year for Best Comedy Album and was nominated for the first time in 2019 for Best Spoken Word Album. "I don't know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again," she told Variety, "but I think it's disrespectful."