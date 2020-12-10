Olivia JadeTayshia AdamsDance MomsTaylor SwiftPhotosVideos
Blac Chyna Has a New Reality Show and This Teaser Proves It’ll Be Dramatic AF

WE TV just announced a new series called The Real Black Chyna and yes, it’ll follow “one of the hottest influencers in pop culture.” Watch an exclusive teaser here.

By Jonathan Borge Dec 10, 2020
Obsessed with reality TV? Us too. And 2021 just gave us another reason to sit back and watch someone else's drama unfold. 

On Thursday, Dec. 10, WE TV announced its set to debut the Zeus Network original docuseries The Real Blac Chyna, which, yes, will definitely provide an up close and personal look at Blac Chyna's life across 13, hourlong episodes. Set to premiere on Jan. 7, the new reality show looks like it's certainly going to make headlines as the TV personality, 32, strips off her persona—long pink nails and a glossy lip still intact.

In a new teaser trailer, she reveals what we can expect. "You might call me Blac Chyna, but my real name is Angela Renée White," she says. "You know Chyna from the gossip rags, blogs, social media, but you don't know the girl that has fought her way to be one of the hottest influencers of pop culture today. This is my life unscripted, unfiltered, unedited. You think you know me, but you don't." 

Roger that, Chyna! Considering she boasts over 16.2 million followers on Instagram, it's safe to say people definitely know her. But if you need a refresher, here goes. In recent years, Chyna has become known as a mother of two and someone unafraid to call it like it is. She was previously engaged to Rob Kardashian and the two share a 4-year-old daughter, Dream. Chyna is also mom to an 8-year-old son named King with her ex, Tyga

While the teaser video for The Real Blac Chyna doesn't offer a glimpse at her children, we do see Chyna glamorously getting dolled up in the hair and makeup chair as she walks into a massive mansion and takes us through her everyday rituals. At one point she says, "Kick ‘em in the face!" 

The official series description reads as follows: "The show reveals the behind-the-scenes dynamics of Chyna's life and relationships never before showcased on screen, including—her ongoing efforts to change the direction of her sometimes controversial and always complex life; including relationship statuses with her mom Tokyo Toni, her exes, various lawsuits, business ventures, and more." Consider us hooked.

The Real Blac Chyna premieres Thursday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on We TV.

