Taylor Swift Announces Surprise New Album evermore

We weren't ready for this, Taylor Swift!
The superstar singer has surprised fans once again by announcing her ninth studio album, evermore. On Thursday, Dec. 10, the Grammy winner took to her social media to share that the new record, which she's calling folklore's "sister album" will be released at midnight on Friday, Dec. 11.
"To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music," she began her message. "We chose to wander deeper in. I've never done this before. In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released."
As Swifties know, evermore comes just five months after the artist dropped her eighth studio album, folklore.
"There was something different with folklore," T.Swift continued. "In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them."
Swift added that she "loved" creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and Justin Vernon. She also included the initials "WB," which stand for William Bowery, a pseudonym for her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.
She also teased, "We've also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around..."
Swift, who will turn 31 on Sunday, Dec. 13, also shared more details about the album, including its track list. "Ever since I was 13, I've been excited about turning 31 because it's my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now," she told fans. "You've all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!"
"I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you," she continued. "There are 15 tracks on the standard edition of evermore, but the deluxe physical edition will include two bonus tracks - 'right where you left me' and 'it's time to go.'"
Swift will also be dropping the music video for new song "willow" at midnight of Friday.