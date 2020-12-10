Jojo Siwa Slams Dance Moms' Christi Lukasiak Over "Disgusting, Ignorant" Comments About Castmate

Jojo Siwa is sticking up for a Dance Moms castmate.
Last week, Christi Lukasiak answered a question about whether she still talks to choreographer Gianna Martello, a coach on Dance Moms from 2011 to 2019. Best known as the mom of 19-year-old Chloe Lukasiak, Christi curtly responded, "No, Gianna's not nice."
Jojo stepped up to the plate to defend Gianna. On TikTok this week, the Masked Singer star came out with guns blazing, calling Christi's statement the "most disgusting and ignorant thing" she's ever heard anybody say.
"First of all, Gia is one of the sweetest people in the whole world," Jojo said to her 30 million followers. "And second of all, she works so hard every single week for so many people, including Chloe."
The 17-year-old influencer continued, "She had one of the most stressful jobs on the show. She was in charge of choreographing every single number. Now, yes, of course everyone has their moments and everyone isn't nice 24/7, including you Christi."
Jojo then reflected on a negative experience she had with Chloe's mom, but said it shouldn't be indicative of Christi as a whole.
She explained, "The thing is, is you don't need to say that somebody is not a nice person. I'm sure you're a very nice person, even though the experience that I've had with you, you were not nice to me."
Jojo added, "You actually made a very rude comment to me, but it may have just been a moment."
Christi fired back with a defense of her own and it all transpired over TikTok. The Adulting101 founder said she had "no idea" what Jojo's Dance Moms experience was really like, since they never filmed a season together.
"I have to take her word for it," Christi told her 1.5 million followers. "If she had an amazing, positive experience, then I'm really happy that that's how it went. And I honestly just wish mine had been a little similar."
For the record, Christi appeared on the show from 2011-2017 and Jojo was on from 2015-2019.