2020 in Review: Vote for the TV Moments You Can't Stop Thinking About

From the plot twist you're still not over to the binge watch that got you through quarantine, vote now for the TV moments that stuck with you in 2020.

Watch: TV Shows That Got Us Through 2020

Yes, 2020 was a painful year, but through it all, pop culture had our back. From the TV shows that kept us company to the songs that kept us sane to the social media trends that kept us laughing and the celebs who kept us guessing, it was the multi-faceted world of entertainment that had us pushing forward through even the darkest of days. And we know you feel the same. 

Before we kick this year to the curb, E! News wants to hear from you, dear reader. What were the moments you couldn't stop obsessing over this year? The news that brightened up even the most monotonous of weeks? Through the end of December, we invite you to make your voice heard by voting for things that mattered most. (In celebrity-land, that is.) Let's send out 2020 in style—and then never look back.

We start our 2020 in Review series by reflecting on the biggest moments in TV. Over the course of five polls, you'll get to weigh in on which plot twist you're still not over (caution: spoilers ahead!), which cancelation still stings and more. But don't delay—you've only got three days to be a part of the fun.

These polls officially close at 11:59 p.m. PST Saturday, Dec. 12, followed by a whole new set the next day.

Poll

2020 in Review: TV Twists

The shocking twist you still haven't fully recovered from:
Alex leaving Jo for Izzie, Grey's Anatomy
31%
Ms. Grose was a ghost all along, The Haunting of Bly Manor
14.3%
Jonathan Fraser was the killer after all, The Undoing
11.9%
Tayshia replacing Clare mid-season, The Bachelorette
9.5%
Meredith seeing Derek during a COVID dream, Grey's Anatomy
33.3%
Poll

2020 in Review: Series Finales

The most satisfying series finale:
The Good Place
22.9%
Schitt's Creek
54.3%
Supernatural
2.9%
Modern Family
14.3%
Arrow
5.7%
Poll

2020 in Review: Quarantine Binge

The binge that kept you on your couch during quarantine:
Tiger King
30.8%
Emily in Paris
19.2%
The Last Dance
11.5%
Selling Sunset
19.2%
Outer Banks
15.4%
The Baby-Sitters Club
3.8%
Poll

2020 in Review: Canceled Shows

The canceled show you'll miss the most:
One Day at a Time
20%
High Fidelity
16%
Stumptown
20%
GLOW
32%
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
12%
Poll

2020 in Review: TV Deaths

The most jaw-dropping death:
Bellamy, The 100
19%
Dolores, Westworld
23.8%
Ms. Grose, The Haunting of Bly Manor
19%
Castiel, Supernatural
23.8%
Atticus, Lovecraft Country
14.3%

Be sure to check back on Tuesday, Dec. 29, when we'll share the results!

