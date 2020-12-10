Olivia JadeVanderpump RulesKim KardashianHoliday MoviesPhotosVideos

Score 40% Off Apparel During Anthropologie's Insane Weekend Sale

Now through Dec.14, enjoy 40% off apparel and 30% off beauty at Anthropologie!

By Emily Spain Dec 10, 2020 1:00 PMTags
EComm, Anthropologie Weekend Sale E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're going to make this quick because you need to head over to Anthropologie right now!

Today through Monday, Dec. 14, score 40% off clothing and 30% off beauty at Anthro. Yes, we're serious! Load up on sweaters, skirts, dresses, must-have beauty products and so much more. The gift-giving season is here so you might as well tackle that gift list and get everything on sale.

Scroll below to check out our recommendations on what to get during this insane sale. Happy shopping!

 

14 Sweet Holiday Gifts That Will Have Chocolate Lovers Drooling

Stella Velvet Maxi Skirt

Just add a sweater or fur coat to complete the look and you'll be Zoom party ready with this velvet skirt

$148
$89
Anthropologie

Virginia Rhinestone Denim Overalls

These sparkly overalls are perfect for layering this season! Why not get them on sale?

$228
$137
Anthropologie

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

This cult-favorite treatment is a must-have while it's on sale! Watch your face transform over night and notice brighter, smoother and energized skin in the morning.

$85
$60
Anthropologie

Kinsley Sweater Tunic Dress

We present to you: Your new winter uniform! You're not going to want to take this adorable sweater dress off. 

$148
$89
Anthropologie

Irina Relaxed Ponte Pants

These pants have the "stretchability of leggings" but a structured fit- perfect for holiday dinners!

$128
$97
Anthropologie

Dulcinea Sequined Duster Jacket

Ok we get it, this sequined duster may be a little extra but you have to admit this statement piece is something you need now more than ever! With the discount, it's a steal!

$148-158
$89
Anthropologie

Sigrid Faux Fur Jacket

A faux fur jacket is an absolute must for the winter! You might as well get it while it's on sale.

$228
$137
Anthropologie

NuFACE Trinity Toning Device

Run don't walk to score this must-have skincare gadget while it's on sale. With advanced microcurrent technology, this magical device will tone, contour and help increase collagen and elastin production.

$325
$228
Anthropologie

Valerie Tiered Velvet Tunic Dress

Talk about the perfect holiday outfit! This velvet dress would look great with a leather jacket and pair of booties.

$148
$89
Anthropologie

Lyla Striped Lounge Set

Seeing this cozy knit set makes us want to jump into bed and turn on Netflix!

$118
$71
Anthropologie

Bia Mock Neck Tunic Sweater

This sweater will add a pop of color to any outfit! Pair it with jeans and booties and you'll be ready to step outside regardless of the weather.

$98
$59
Anthropologie

For more gifting inspiration, check out these 20 Holiday Gifts for Mom!

