NikkieTutorials Says Arrests Have Been Made 4 Months After "Traumatizing" Robbery at Gunpoint

Watch : YouTuber NikkieTutorials & Fiance Robbed at Gunpoint

Beauty guru NikkieTutorials is feeling "relieved" following a recent tragic experience.

It's been four months since the YouTube personality, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager, broke the news that she and her fiancé, Dylan Drossaers, were robbed at gunpoint in their Netherlands home. Taking to her YouTube channel on Tuesday, Dec. 8, the makeup artist shared an important update over the case with her followers.

"It feels really weird to be able to talk about this finally, but here it goes," Nikkie began her video. "Today I got the news from the Dutch police that arrests were made in the case of my home robbery back in August."

"That was one of the most scary, traumatizing things to ever happen in my life," she recalled.

The star praised authorities for doing "amazingly" as the investigation continues. Nikkie also explained that she and her fiancé have been "in close contact with the detectives," however, she revealed she won't be sharing any more details surrounding the incident.