NikkieTutorials Says Arrests Have Been Made 4 Months After "Traumatizing" Robbery at Gunpoint

Beauty guru NikkieTutorials is feeling "relieved" following a recent tragic experience.
It's been four months since the YouTube personality, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager, broke the news that she and her fiancé, Dylan Drossaers, were robbed at gunpoint in their Netherlands home. Taking to her YouTube channel on Tuesday, Dec. 8, the makeup artist shared an important update over the case with her followers.
"It feels really weird to be able to talk about this finally, but here it goes," Nikkie began her video. "Today I got the news from the Dutch police that arrests were made in the case of my home robbery back in August."
"That was one of the most scary, traumatizing things to ever happen in my life," she recalled.
The star praised authorities for doing "amazingly" as the investigation continues. Nikkie also explained that she and her fiancé have been "in close contact with the detectives," however, she revealed she won't be sharing any more details surrounding the incident.
"From here on out, Dylan and I are gonna wait and see what happens in this case. Because Dylan and I, of course, don't want to intervene with the case or harm the case in any way, this will be all we have to say for our privacy but also for the sake of the case," she said. "Just know that we are very relieved, and we will just see what happens."
E! News has reached out to the Dutch police for comment.
Back in August, Nikkie spoke out for the first time about the robbery in a social media statement.
"Earlier today one of my biggest nightmares became reality when we got robbed under gun point at our own home," her statement read at the time. "Dylan and myself got attacked but physically we're okay. Mentally it's a whole other story."
"I'm writing this message for now to let you know that we are 'okay' and safe," she closed. "Thank you for understanding as I take the next couple of days to myself."
According to the local authorities, at least three suspects fled the scene in a beige car toward the A50 motorway. Law enforcement also revealed that one person "suffered injuries." However, they didn't identify or specify who. It's unknown at this time who they've arrested.
A week later, Nikkie opened up the experience in a detailed YouTube video, in which she described the incident as one of her "worst nightmares."
"Some of you have followed me for years," she began her video at the time, "and if you've been following me for years, you know that 2020 has been a ride. In these years, I got to do some of the most amazing things, but also shared my darkest days with you...and I can tell you today is one of those dark days."
"A couple of days ago, Dylan and I were part of one of my worst nightmares," she continued. "We were robbed at gunpoint at our own home and, even though I can't tell you too much because there's still a very ongoing investigation, I do want to let you know that I am ok. I may not look like I'm ok right now, but I'm ok."
"Having one of those worst nightmares come true is very surreal, but it also puts a lot of things in perspective," she explained. "Now more than ever, you realize that family is everything and being in good health is even more important, so maybe one day I'll be able to tell you everything, but right now it's impossible for my mental state, but also for the law because we're trying to do everything to make this right."
Despite the tragedy, Nikkie took a moment to focus on the positives. She also thanked her followers for sending her and Dylan their overwhelming love and support.
"Every time I had one of those dark days, I had you there to support me and you have been there for me so much," she expressed. "I can't thank you enough for the messages I've seen on Twitter, on Instagram, everywhere and knowing that there's such a huge group of people out there who are rooting for us, who are loving us, who are wishing us nothing but the best—thank you. Honestly, thank you."