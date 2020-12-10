Halleloo! Shangela's Holiday Gift Guide Is Here!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Halleloo! Do we have a treat for you!
With the holiday season in full effect, it's about that time to start making your list. But don't worry, RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela is serving up inspiration with her holiday gift picks fit for all the queens (and kings) on your list. From noise-cancelling headphones to one-of-a-kind Christian Siriano sketches to chic hand sanitizer, the Emmy-nominated entertainer has some great picks and even better advice for giving the perfect gift.
"Don't stress! If this year has taught us anything, the true things that we value most in life can't be purchased," the actor explained. "It's definitely the thought that counts."
In between making guest appearances on shows like Station 19, creating Shanitizer and just being a total queen, Shangela is booked and busy. And if you're like us, you're probably wondering what she enjoys most about the holiday season.
"I love seeing the decorations in people's homes and how festive everyone gets," Shangela revealed exclusively to E! News. "It brings so much joy! I love things that sparkle and this is a season where there can never be enough of it!"
For Shangela's complete holiday gift guide, scroll below!
Original Sketch by Christian Siriano
"If you haven't seen these, they're so cool! Not only is Christian Siriano an amazing designer, but he also rocks as an artist! The beautiful sketches that he is selling on his website are timeless and capture some of his most iconic fashion moments with some of the hottest celebs."
Men's TechLoom Bliss
"For someone who spends a lot of time in heels like myself, it's nice to unwind with a pair of cute and comfy kicks. APL always delivers on great styles, colors and comfort."
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
"I love music and sometimes we need to block out everything going on in the world and these headphones do just that!"
Amy Garden Cooling Weighted Blanket
"This year, people are really looking for comfort and anxiety is at an all-time high, so I am really loving weighted blankets right now."
