Ryan Dorsey Returns to Work on Station 19 5 Months After Naya Rivera's Death

Watch : Ryan Dorsey Shares 1st Photo of Son Since Ex Naya Rivera's Death

Ryan Dorsey is getting back to business.

The 37-year-old actor will appear in his first major TV show since his ex Naya Rivera died in July.

Ryan, who shares 5-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey with Naya, is making his return to Hollywood on an episode of Station 19. He plays character Eddie in the fourth episode of season four, which is titled "Don't Look Back in Anger" and will air on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Ryan teased his appearance on the Grey's Anatomy spin-off by writing on Instagram, "see how front line workers deal with insanity under pressure first hand during a pandemic never knowing the type of characters they will encounter."

He also told the Station 19 team, "thanks for having me!" while shouting out co-stars Jason Winston George and Barrett Doss "for being easy and fun to work with."

If the episode is anywhere near as explosive as Grey's has been lately, fans are in for a wild ride.