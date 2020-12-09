Olivia JadeVanderpump RulesKelly ClarksonHoliday MoviesPhotosVideos

13 Can't-Miss Gifts From Black-Owned Businesses

Shop gifts for everyone on your list from Fenty Beauty, Shani Darden and more of our favorite brands.

By Carolin Lehmann Dec 09, 2020 11:06 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holiday season is an excellent time to continue your support for Black-owned businesses, whether big or small. From beauty to fashion gifts, there's something for everyone on your list to be found below.

So ahead, shop can't-miss gifts from Fenty Beauty, Shani Darden, Carol's Daughter and more of our favorite Black-owned brands at a variety of price points. And while your at it, pick up a little something for yourself too! 

Oprah's 2020 Favorite Things Are Here: A Breakdown of Her $11,608 Holiday Gift Guide

Briogeo Merry Multi-Masking Kit

This natural beauty brand by Nancy Twine offers a hair mask gift set which includes the full-size Don‘t Despair, Repair! Honey Moisture Deep Conditioning Mask and two travel-size masks to test as well.

$36
Sephora

Gilty Pleasures Mini Lip Trio

Pick up this mini MatteTrance Lipstick trio for the perfect stocking stuffer.

$25
Pat McGrath Labs

Bread Beauty Supply Hair Oil Everyday Gloss

This silicone-free oil for curls is non-greasy, yet glossy.

$24
Sephora

The Pink Locket Half Moon Sterling Silver Stud with Gold Brass Disc

These gorgeous ear jacket earrings are handmade in Georgia. The gold brass circle is the back of the earring.

$35
Amazon

Glossy Posse: Holo'Daze Edition Mini Gloss Bomb Collection

Rihanna's bestselling Gloss Bombs come in this mini holiday set. These shades promise to flatter all skin tones. 

$36
$25
Fenty Beauty

Iconi Seamless High-Waisted Legging

These leggings, one of Oprah's 2020 Favorite Things, come in a variety of hues. They're squat-proof and moisture-wicking.

$45
Amazon

Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform

This cult-favorite retinol and lactic acid serum helps with wrinkles, dark spots and blemishes.

$88
Sephora

Harlem Chocolate Factory Golden Brownstone Gift Set

This Harlem-inspired chocolate gift set comes with two dark chocolate bars, two milk chocolate bars and two white chocolate bars dusted in gold.

$50
Amazon

Anne Harrill Stardust Moon Studs

These celestial studs are handmade in Cleveland, Ohio with crushed pyrite.

$32
Uncommon Goods

Adwoa Beauty Baomint Deep Conditioning Treatment

This gender-neutral, clean beauty brand caters to multicultural hair textures. Try their moisturizing treatment

$36
Sephora

Healthy Hair Butter

This 20-year favorite is even being featured in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. It includes seven essential oils that shield hair and excludes petroleum and mineral oil.

 

$17
Carol's Daughter

Rayo and Honey Tote Bag

These tote bags emblazoned with inspirational words are handmade in the U.S. They have internal zipper pockets and are made of cotton canvas. 

$65
Amazon

Ashley Rouse Sweet Potato Biscuit and Jam Set

This unique biscuit and jam set is created by chef Ashley Rouse. It's not everyday you'll find Blackberry Mulled Merlot jam.

$28
Uncommon Goods

Up next, Brandon Marshall's holiday gift guide will make everyone on your list feel heard.

