NBA Star Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Says She Hasn't Received an Apology Amid Larsa Pippen Drama

NBA player Malik Beasley's soon-to-be ex-wife Montana Yao is still waiting for an apology following those photos of her husband with Larsa Pippen.
Last week, Montana, 23, filed for divorce from the father of their 20-month-old son after Malik, 24, and Larsa, the 46-year-old ex of former NBA star Scottie Pippen, were photographed holding hands inside a Miami mall. On Wednesday, Dec. 9, Montana offered fans a harrowing update on her life.
"Things have been pretty rough I'm not going to lie," she wrote on Instagram. "We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all I'm pretty confused. There has been no private or public addressing of the situation nor any type of apology."
Montana continued, "I'm not the type to disclose too much information but I definitely will if or when I feel it is appropriate. I mainly wanted to say, I have never received so many kind words of encouragement and love, and it has really held me up to be strong for not only myself, but more importantly for my son. I'm sorry I haven't been able to respond to each and every one of you, but just know I have read almost every single message, comment, etc."
"Thank you to all the strong women and mother's [sic] who have shared similar stories," she wrote. "Also, thank you to all the men out there who have sent me support and understanding. I'm focusing on healing myself and becoming the best mother I can at this time. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I'll be back soon. XO - Montana."
Malik has not commented on the controversy, their split or Montana's recent post. After the photos were posted, Larsa wrote on Instagram, "Don't always trust what you see on social media." Kim Kardashian's former friend cryptically added, "Even salt looks like sugar."
A source told E! News last week that "Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos" of Malik and Larsa.
"Montana never cheated, and it's not in her character," the insider added. "She's not dating anybody. She's a family person. She's focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority."
After the photos were first posted, Montana wrote on her Instagram Story, "Ive always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down. The truth always comes out one way or another. Appreciate all the love y'all for real. Wow… I don't even know this man..this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the time just like y'all."
Another source told E! News last week that that Larsa was aware Malik is married to Montana, but that the basketball star "played it off that him and Montana were 'having issues and ending their marriage.'" The insider also claimed that Larsa "thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn't doing anything wrong by hanging out with him."