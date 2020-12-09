NBA Star Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Says She Hasn't Received an Apology Amid Larsa Pippen Drama

Watch : Larsa Pippen Spotted With NBA Player: His Partner Speaks Out!

NBA player Malik Beasley's soon-to-be ex-wife Montana Yao is still waiting for an apology following those photos of her husband with Larsa Pippen.

Last week, Montana, 23, filed for divorce from the father of their 20-month-old son after Malik, 24, and Larsa, the 46-year-old ex of former NBA star Scottie Pippen, were photographed holding hands inside a Miami mall. On Wednesday, Dec. 9, Montana offered fans a harrowing update on her life.

"Things have been pretty rough I'm not going to lie," she wrote on Instagram. "We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all I'm pretty confused. There has been no private or public addressing of the situation nor any type of apology."

Montana continued, "I'm not the type to disclose too much information but I definitely will if or when I feel it is appropriate. I mainly wanted to say, I have never received so many kind words of encouragement and love, and it has really held me up to be strong for not only myself, but more importantly for my son. I'm sorry I haven't been able to respond to each and every one of you, but just know I have read almost every single message, comment, etc."