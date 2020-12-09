Tayshia's in Tears in a Dramatic New Bachelorette Promo

Double the episodes, double the drama.
Next week, prepare for an extra helping of The Bachelorette, featuring both hometown dates and the men telling all. E! News has an exclusive first look at the two-night Bachelorette extravaganza and it certainly looks like we won't be bored.
It also looks like Tayshia Adams is well on her way to narrowing down her finalists, as Chris Harrison points out, "You've cleaned house."
Somehow, despite the pandemic, this show managed to gather families and Tayshia's rejected men in person, but it doesn't look like any of it is going particularly well for Tayshia. One dad seems mad at her because she didn't "answer the question" and the guys appear to be accusing her of trying to boost her own ego.
The promo ends with her in tears.
"I'm done," she says. "I don't want to do it anymore."
This week's episode ended with just seven men remaining, though one man was trying his hardest to make it eight.
Bennett got sent home after a disastrous two-on-one with Noah where Bennett wouldn't stop a) talking and b) trying to assume that Tayshia wouldn't want to be with Noah. Noah got to stay, and Bennett essentially talked his way out of a rose and a spot on the show.
Then, two days later, Bennett returned. Tayshia found him just creepily waiting by her suite when she returned from a date, and he professed his love and wondered if that could give him a second chance.
Shockingly, Tayshia didn't say no, but Bennett makes no appearance in this promo so it feels safe to say he's out. That leaves Ben, Brendan, Zac, Ivan, Riley, Blake and Noah vying for the chance to introduce Tayshia to their families, spend a night alone with her in the fantasy suite, and then potentially propose to her after knowing her for approximately three weeks.
The stakes are high!
The Bachelorette airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.