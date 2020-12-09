How Willow Smith Really Feels About Olivia Jade's Red Table Talk Appearance

Watch : Olivia Jade Says She's the "Poster Child for White Privilege''

Olivia Jade Giannulli broke her silence on the college admissions scandal after appearing on the Dec. 8th episode of Red Table Talk with Willow Smith, mom Jada Pinkett Smith and grandma Adrienne Banfield Norris. But what did Willow think of the 21-year-old YouTuber's remarks?

"She agrees with [her co-host and grandmother Adrienne that Olivia will be fine because she's white, pretty and rich—white privilege serves her redemption more than the financial privilege," a source told E! News. "Willow understands how hard it is for the Black community to forgive Olivia. But if she is genuine about wanting to change and be better, she feels she does deserve a second chance."

The insider claimed Willow also thinks Olivia shouldn't be defined by this. "She was still really young when it first transpired, like when the rowing pics were taken," the source continued. "We all make mistakes when we are young and she should get a second chance."

At the beginning of the conversation, Adrienne, 67, made it clear she fought "tooth and nail" to prevent Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's youngest daughter from coming on the show.

"I just found it really ironic that she chose three Black women to reach out to for her redemption story," the matriarch, also known as Gammy, said. "I feel like, here we are, white women, coming to Black women for support when we don't get the same from them. It's bothersome to me on so many levels. Her being here is the epitome of white privilege to me."