Tim McGraw Jokes Wife Faith Hill Is Trying to "Get Rid" of Him With Massive Christmas Tree

Watch : Tim McGraw Talks Recording New Song With Wife Faith Hill

Tim McGraw is either getting into the Christmas spirit, or one very dangerous situation!

On Dec. 8, the country star shared photos on Instagram of his and wife, singer Faith Hill's massive Christmas tree. Tim was perched atop a very, very tall ladder in order to decorate the colossal tree. He posed a question for his followers: "A: Santa's lead flying reindeer, B: wife trying to get rid of me before Christmas."

Fans were equal parts worried for Tim's safety and impressed by the holiday spectacle.

One wrote, "I'm terrified for you," while another added, "Wow! Dangerous, but beyond gorgeous!!" One person even joked, "And this is why women live longer than men."

Tim may have some concerns about the sky-high situation, but there's no doubt that he and Faith have an epic love story. In October, the "Live Like You Were Dying" singer gushed over his wife on Instagram in honor of their 24th wedding anniversary.