Victoria Beckham Says Son Brooklyn Has Found His "Soulmate" in Nicola Peltz

Related : Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Cutest Moments

Nicola Peltz has the ultimate seal of approval.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, Victoria Beckham sat down with Lorraine for an exclusive interview during which she gushed about her son Brooklyn Beckham's engagement to the Transformers star.

"He's so happy, they're both so happy," the Spice Girls alum shared with guest host Mark Heyes. "She's just wonderful. She's sweet. She's kind. She's such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman and we could not have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. So we're very, very happy. We love her."

The designer continued her praise, "He's so happy, it's nice with everything that's going on this year. For Brooklyn to have found his soulmate and the lady that he wants to spend the rest of his life with during this time where there's been so much uncertainty and everything's felt a little bit sad. So we're very happy and very excited."