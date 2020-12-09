Pregnant Lauren Bushnell Reveals Her Due Date as She Debuts Baby Bump

Another Gemini is coming into the world!
Lauren Bushnell shared more details on her pregnancy on Tuesday, Dec. 9. The Bachelor Nation star debuted her baby bump on her Instagram Story while also sharing her expected delivery date.
Along with a side profile, the caption read, "Today! Finally feeling better over the last few weeks and been able to sneak in 15-20 minute daily workouts feels so good to not be a couch potato anyone due beginning of June."
The reality star also shared another cute photo, also a side profile in a fitting brown dress, from her Thanksgiving dinner. "Baby was really making an appearance on Thanksgiving," she wrote, "and this was pre turkey and stuffing."
As fans may recall, the mommy-to-be announced she's expecting her first baby with country singer and husband Chris Lane early this week.
On Sunday, Dec. 3, The Bachelor alum shared a video of her watching her baby's sonogram with Chris' song "Big, Big Plans" playing in the background.
"A dream. Except I'm not dreaming," the 30 year old wrote in the caption. "I'm wide awake. Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You."
Chris also shared the video on his respective Instagram account and wrote, "Prayer works! Hope you look like your Mama."
The happy couple married in October 2019 in a private ceremony in Nashville, Tenn. Lauren, who fans first met on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, previously opened up about expanding her family on Instagram, but noted in the June post "it just hasn't happened yet."
"When I was talking about it with Chris he said ‘well, have you prayed about it?' I said ‘well, yes' and he responded ‘Have you really prayed hard about it. If that's what we really want, pray, and know it will happen in God's time if it's what He wants for us!! I'll pray with you!'" she wrote in a tribute to her husband at the time. "As I write this now I literally have tears streaming down my face because I cannot image living life without you @iamchrislane. I am so lucky I get to wake up next to you every morning, lucky I get to pray next to you and am continually humbled by your heart of gold."