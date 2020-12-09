Pregnant Lauren Bushnell Reveals Her Due Date as She Debuts Baby Bump

Related : Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets

Another Gemini is coming into the world!

Lauren Bushnell shared more details on her pregnancy on Tuesday, Dec. 9. The Bachelor Nation star debuted her baby bump on her Instagram Story while also sharing her expected delivery date.

Along with a side profile, the caption read, "Today! Finally feeling better over the last few weeks and been able to sneak in 15-20 minute daily workouts feels so good to not be a couch potato anyone due beginning of June."

The reality star also shared another cute photo, also a side profile in a fitting brown dress, from her Thanksgiving dinner. "Baby was really making an appearance on Thanksgiving," she wrote, "and this was pre turkey and stuffing."

As fans may recall, the mommy-to-be announced she's expecting her first baby with country singer and husband Chris Lane early this week.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, The Bachelor alum shared a video of her watching her baby's sonogram with Chris' song "Big, Big Plans" playing in the background.