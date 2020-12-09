Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down "Weird and Angry" Twitter Troll Who Called Her "Classless"

Now that she is using Twitter more sparingly, Chrissy Teigen wants to cut back on needless negativity, although it's easier said than done.
The star tweeted on Tuesday, Dec. 8 that she was replacing an image of her Quibi show Chrissy's Court as her Twitter header, given that the streaming service is now defunct. This led a Twitter user to chime in to say that they plan to unfollow the model because she goes "on about EVERYTHING."
Teigen appears to have shared a response to this that she has since deleted. This deleted response led the user to write, "I didn't say anything horrible about you. What you just did was really classless."
When a fan of Teigen's suggested that the user try to be nicer, the person replied that "160 tweets within one hour is in my opinion too much. However the way she responded was completely classless."
At that, Teigen fired back with, "I haven't tweeted for 3 days, then said 6 things. Lolllllll you are weird and angry."
The user then posted a screen grab in an attempt to prove that Teigen had in fact tweeted 160 times in the past hour. However, another fan pointed out that this instead just meant that 160 tweets contain the star's name, not that the mother of two had written them all herself.
Earlier in the day, the 35-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-host posted that she had removed Twitter from her phone in an effort to not spend as much time checking the app.
This isn't the first time that she has sought to focus more on positivity with her Twitter use. On Nov. 25, she blasted a Twitter user as a "piece of s--t" for criticizing Meghan Markle's essay about her miscarriage.
Teigen later deleted that message and replaced it with, "Sorry forgot I'm trying to be nicer lol."