The Bachelorette's Ben Smith Details His Past Suicide Attempts in Conversation With Tayshia Adams

The Bachelorette standout Ben Smith is getting vulnerable to further his relationship with Tayshia Adams.
During the ABC dating series' Tuesday, Dec. 8 episode, Ben landed a one-on-one date and spoke with the show's lead about his two previous suicide attempts. He explained that 2018 was a particularly tough time for him, as he had left the Army and was dealing with his broken back that he suffered during service.
"The Army didn't end up working out for me for a number of reasons, but I ended up breaking my back pretty bad, and I'm 26 years old, and I can barely walk up the steps, and I was living in a city that was too expensive for me, and I was completely lost," Ben said. "My life was very dark, and I didn't know how to say that I needed things."
The contestant pointed out that the only person he was able to confide in at that time was his sister, but even she wasn't fully aware of what he was going through.
"I had two failed suicide attempts, in 2018 and 2019," said Ben, who had opened up last week about his years-long struggle with eating disorders. "I don't mean to, like, throw that on you. It's a weird thing to do here. My sister, she doesn't know, and I guess she'll know now."
He added in the Dec. 8 episode that at that time in his life, he "didn't want to burden anybody with my problems." Regarding his sister, Ben said that "the only thing that got me through that was her, and she has no idea. She saved my life, and so I owe her everything."
This led Tayshia to give him the date rose and tell him, "I'm so incredibly happy that you're here." She told the camera that this conversation was "the breakthrough I think we needed to have to take the next step in our relationship."
The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.