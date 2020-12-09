The Bachelorette's Ben Smith Details His Past Suicide Attempts in Conversation With Tayshia Adams

Related : Matt James: Fun Facts About New "Bachelor" Star

The Bachelorette standout Ben Smith is getting vulnerable to further his relationship with Tayshia Adams.

During the ABC dating series' Tuesday, Dec. 8 episode, Ben landed a one-on-one date and spoke with the show's lead about his two previous suicide attempts. He explained that 2018 was a particularly tough time for him, as he had left the Army and was dealing with his broken back that he suffered during service.

"The Army didn't end up working out for me for a number of reasons, but I ended up breaking my back pretty bad, and I'm 26 years old, and I can barely walk up the steps, and I was living in a city that was too expensive for me, and I was completely lost," Ben said. "My life was very dark, and I didn't know how to say that I needed things."

The contestant pointed out that the only person he was able to confide in at that time was his sister, but even she wasn't fully aware of what he was going through.