A Simpler Time: When the Peloton Wife Was Our Biggest Concern

2019 truly was a simpler time.

We'd never heard the word "coronavirus," masks were largely limited to Halloween or weird Eyes Wide Shut parties and no one was shell-shocked from nine months of limited human contact. No, those naïve inhabitants of 2019 were instead consumed with a commercial for a stationary exercise bike and its retrograde gender politics. We couldn't stop talking about the Peloton Wife.

Like we said, a simpler time.

For those whose brains have understandably pushed out all recollection of the firestorm this commercial started in early December last year—because, you know, 2020's thrown a lot at those precious operating systems of ours—allow us to refresh your memory.

Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, the luxury tech-fitness brand Peloton released a commercial titled "The Gift That Gives Back," featuring our nameless and exceptionally fit heroine as she received one of the stationary bikes from her husband for Christmas. In the spot, she chronicles a year's worth of workouts via video diary, which she presents to her husband as a gift of his own.