Brandon Marshall's Holiday Gift Guide Will Make Everyone On Your List Feel Heard

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holiday countdown is on!

Thankfully, we recruited Brandon Marshall to share his gift-giving expertise so you can find a meaningful gift for everyone on your list! Brandon's best piece of advice for holiday shopping?

"Keep your eyes and ears open. Gift giving is the most rewarding when the recipient feels they've been heard," the retired NFL player explained to us. "Surprising someone with something that they really want or need is the best feeling!"

While gifting a Peloton bike or stylish athletic apparel is rewarding, Brandon reminded us of the most important part of the holiday season: Spending time with loved ones!

"My favorite part about celebrating the holidays is slowing down and spending time with my family," the podcast host revealed. "My days are jam-packed with work throughout the year, so the holidays serve as a reminder of what is most important to me, my family."

To check out Brandon's game-winning holiday gift picks, scroll below!