14 Sweet Holiday Gifts That Will Have Chocolate Lovers Drooling

Fondue kits, hot chocolate, truffles, brownies and more, we've got the cure for your sweet tooth this holiday season!

By Emily Spain Dec 09, 2020 1:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Chocolate Lover's Gift GuideE! Illustration

Calling all chocolate lovers! 

Santa's big day is only a few weeks away and we know you're busy decking the halls and figuring out how to do the holidays during a pandemic. But don't forget to treat yourself! For those on your list who have a sweet tooth or would rather receive something edible, we've rounded the most delicious gifts to give!

With many people spending the holidays away from loved ones, there's never been a better year to send friends and family fresh baked goods to lift their spirits. And with services like Goldbelly and Simply Chocolate, you don't have to make a mess in your kitchen or worry about getting your creations to the recipient in one piece. 

For your friends and family who like making their sweets as much as eating them, give them something interactive like a chocolate fountain or a double-chocolate donut set or a traditional Mexican hot chocolate kit. There's nothing better than giving a gift that gets the whole family involved!

Scroll below and let us show you the milky way to some great gifts for the chocolate lovers on your list! 

Holiday Gifts for Foodies 2020

Grateful Dead Truffle Collection with Limited Edition Patch by Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Rock N' Chocolate! Give this iconic truffle collection to the Grateful Dead fan in your life. 

$60
Goldbelly

Double-Chocolate Donut Kit

Weekends never tasted so good! This donut kit will allow the whole family to get involved.

$12
Sur La Table

Classic Retro 4-Tier 2-Pound Chocolate Fondue Fountain

Dip strawberries, cookies, marshmallows and more with this fun fondue machine! You can even put cheese in there when you are feeling more savory.

$63
$50
Macy's

Brownie Skillet

Who could turn down a brownie skillet to make the ultimate brownie creation? Answer: No one!

$25
Sur La Table

Compartes Small Wave 15-Piece Chocolate Box

Treat yourself and loved ones to this luxe chocolate box! Each chocolate is truly a work of art.

$45
Nordstrom

Chocolate Lovers Tackle Box

For the dark chocolate lovers, this adorable box set is the perfect gift! They can snack on a selection from the famous candy store's dark chocolate collection.

$26
Dylan's Candy Bar

Choose-Your-Own 4 Killer Brownies® in a Tin

Send these delicious brownies to someone who could use some sweetness in their life this season!

$42
Goldbelly

Traditional Mexican Hot Chocolate Set

Sip on some yummy Mexican hot chocolate all winter long with this kit.

$34-$50
Uncommon Goods

Vosges Blackberry Vegan Truffles

For the Vegans on your list! They can indulge without guilt or worry with these blackberry truffles.

$25
Simply Chocolate

Simply Chocolate Deluxe Christmas Cravings Basket

Jaws will drop when your loved ones receive this special delivery! Filled with chocolate covered grahams, apples, pretzels and more goodies, this gift could not be more thoughtful.

$70
Simply Chocolate

Chocolate Curling Kit

Add your perfectly curled chocolate to hot chocolate, cakes or pies! Not to mention, this kit will impress any guest.

$70
Uncommon Goods

OmNom Sea Salted Almonds + Milk 45% (Pack of 2)

You might have seen this delicious chocolate in Zac Efron's Netflix documentary Down to Earth. If not, let us introduce you to these scrumptious chocolate bars that will leave you wanting more.

$18
Amazon

Bombombs Hot Chocolate Bombs

Drop these decadent chocolate balls into milk and watch the shell crack to reveal the marshmallows inside. The perfect cup of cocoa!

$20
Amazon

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Bucket

Enjoy 55 yummy cookies delivered right to your doorstep! This festive assortment is a great way to send love to those far and near.

$90
Cheryl's Cookies

For more unique gifts, check out these Holiday Gifts for Foodies 2020!

