14 Sweet Holiday Gifts That Will Have Chocolate Lovers Drooling

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Calling all chocolate lovers!
Santa's big day is only a few weeks away and we know you're busy decking the halls and figuring out how to do the holidays during a pandemic. But don't forget to treat yourself! For those on your list who have a sweet tooth or would rather receive something edible, we've rounded the most delicious gifts to give!
With many people spending the holidays away from loved ones, there's never been a better year to send friends and family fresh baked goods to lift their spirits. And with services like Goldbelly and Simply Chocolate, you don't have to make a mess in your kitchen or worry about getting your creations to the recipient in one piece.
For your friends and family who like making their sweets as much as eating them, give them something interactive like a chocolate fountain or a double-chocolate donut set or a traditional Mexican hot chocolate kit. There's nothing better than giving a gift that gets the whole family involved!
Scroll below and let us show you the milky way to some great gifts for the chocolate lovers on your list!
Grateful Dead Truffle Collection with Limited Edition Patch by Vosges Haut-Chocolat
Rock N' Chocolate! Give this iconic truffle collection to the Grateful Dead fan in your life.
Double-Chocolate Donut Kit
Weekends never tasted so good! This donut kit will allow the whole family to get involved.
Classic Retro 4-Tier 2-Pound Chocolate Fondue Fountain
Dip strawberries, cookies, marshmallows and more with this fun fondue machine! You can even put cheese in there when you are feeling more savory.
Brownie Skillet
Who could turn down a brownie skillet to make the ultimate brownie creation? Answer: No one!
Compartes Small Wave 15-Piece Chocolate Box
Treat yourself and loved ones to this luxe chocolate box! Each chocolate is truly a work of art.
Chocolate Lovers Tackle Box
For the dark chocolate lovers, this adorable box set is the perfect gift! They can snack on a selection from the famous candy store's dark chocolate collection.
Choose-Your-Own 4 Killer Brownies® in a Tin
Send these delicious brownies to someone who could use some sweetness in their life this season!
Traditional Mexican Hot Chocolate Set
Sip on some yummy Mexican hot chocolate all winter long with this kit.
Vosges Blackberry Vegan Truffles
For the Vegans on your list! They can indulge without guilt or worry with these blackberry truffles.
Simply Chocolate Deluxe Christmas Cravings Basket
Jaws will drop when your loved ones receive this special delivery! Filled with chocolate covered grahams, apples, pretzels and more goodies, this gift could not be more thoughtful.
Chocolate Curling Kit
Add your perfectly curled chocolate to hot chocolate, cakes or pies! Not to mention, this kit will impress any guest.
OmNom Sea Salted Almonds + Milk 45% (Pack of 2)
You might have seen this delicious chocolate in Zac Efron's Netflix documentary Down to Earth. If not, let us introduce you to these scrumptious chocolate bars that will leave you wanting more.
Bombombs Hot Chocolate Bombs
Drop these decadent chocolate balls into milk and watch the shell crack to reveal the marshmallows inside. The perfect cup of cocoa!
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Bucket
Enjoy 55 yummy cookies delivered right to your doorstep! This festive assortment is a great way to send love to those far and near.
