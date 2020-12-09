Ashley Tisdale Addresses High School Musical Reunion Rumors and "Nerve-Wracking" Pregnancy

Ashley Tisdale is telling it like it is, Sharpay style.
The actress and soon-to-be mom opened up about High School Musical's upcoming 15th anniversary in an exclusive interview with E! News.
While the former Disney Channel star raved over the franchise's impact more than a decade after the first movie's release in January 2006, she said she doesn't believe there will be a reunion in 2021. In fact, Ashley admitted that she didn't even realize the milestone anniversary was coming up.
"I've honestly lost track because every single year, there is an anniversary for one of those movies. I expect that every year there is gonna be another anniversary," she shared. "It's just... kind of crazy. I feel like we celebrate it every single year almost at this point."
The 35-year-old star confessed she also doesn't "watch the movies anymore." But HSM fanatics can rest assured, Ashley is far from unappreciative of the franchise's success. As she explained, "I don't watch myself in anything. I really don't know any actor that enjoys watching themselves."
Ashley explained the 10-year anniversary was special to her and the rest of the High School Musical cast, which included Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel and Monique Coleman.
"We all did get together," she recalled of that time in her life. "But I don't see us getting together again. It's really awesome, obviously, and it's so sweet that everybody likes to count each year for all three of [the films]. For us, there's always an anniversary."
She added, "We're all also really good friends and we talk in our everyday life. I don't see us getting together, especially in this ominous time of quarantine."
While the actress doesn't have any plans for a High School Musical reunion, there is one major thing she's looking forward to—motherhood!
Back in September, Ashley shared the exciting news that she and her husband, Christopher French, were expecting their first child together. A month later, the couple revealed they were having a baby girl.
When asked what surprised her the most about pregnancy, the expectant mom quipped, "the pregnancy itself." Jokes aside, she responded, "I think maybe the most surprising thing was how excited everybody was."
"It's always nerve-wracking to share such a vulnerable thing," she admitted. "I share a lot of me and my personal journey... and I try to balance stuff where I can keep some stuff really secret and close."
Ashley said she was "definitely nervous" to announce her pregnancy, but when she saw the responses, she felt overjoyed. "I was like, 'Oh my god, this is so crazy this is so sweet,'" she recalled. "I just felt so much love that day and it's been pretty amazing."
Although it's unclear to fans when exactly Ashley's little one is expected to arrive, she expressed why she's so excited to raise a daughter.
"Knowing that it was a girl, I was very excited because I feel like I have a lot to offer her," she said. "I am independent and I feel I've gone through things that I can share with her. And making her a strong, independent woman, that's something I look forward to."
However, she knows being a first-time parent won't be butterflies and rainbows.
"I am someone who has a niece who is 10, and so... I'm not going into it being like this is the easiest thing in the world," she noted, adding, "I know it's gonna be hard and I know it's gonna change our life."
But before she and her husband welcome their daughter into the world, the star's priority is keeping her baby healthy. She revealed she's been using Olly Vitamins, specifically the brand's prenatal supplements.
"It has the key ingredients that I look out for, which is the folic acid, DHA, Vitamin D, iron, and it helps support the growth and development of the baby," she shared. "And I really feel great taking them and I know that my baby is healthy and strong because of it."