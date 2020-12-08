Olivia JadeGigi HadidHoliday MoviesSelena QuintanillaPhotosVideos

Juice Wrld's Girlfriend Ally Lotti Reflects on the Day He Died One Year After His Fatal Overdose

Ally Lotti took to Twitter on the eve of the one-year anniversary of late boyfriend Juice Wrld's death, sharing that she misses the rapper, who died at the age of 21

By Cydney Contreras Dec 08, 2020 11:15 PMTags
ControversyCelebrities
Related: Juice Wrld's Cause of Death Revealed

It's been one year since Juice Wrld tragically died of an accidental overdose, but his girlfriend at the time of his death, Ally Lotti, says her grief hasn't lessened.

On Monday, Dec. 7, Ally reflected on the loss of the rapper, née Jarad Higgins, sharing on Twitter, "to this day, i can not get on a plane or hear sirens - tooo triggering." She went on to share on her Instagram Story that she remembers his death and their last conversation like it "was yesterday."

"If if it wasn't for your love I wouldn't have ever even made it this far," she continued. "I kno you're here w me endlessly... not a sec goes I don't wish for atleast one more second longer w you (sic)"

In since-deleted tweets shared by People, Ally also revealed she suffered a series of pregnancy losses prior to and after Juice Wrld's overdose, describing the experience as "one of the many secrets ive dealt w alone."

photos
Celebs Mourn Juice Wrld's Death

"It's all he wanted," she added in another since-deleted tweet. "We worked a lot and it took a tol [sic] on my body I was always sick. Three miscarriages and after he passed away one more due to stress ... one of the first ppl to call me after he passed was my OB/GYN."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Ally witnessed Juice Wrld's death at the Chicago Midway Airport on Dec. 8, 2019.

According to authorities, police and federal agents were waiting in the airport terminal for the rapper and his entourage on the suspicion that they were allegedly in possession of contraband. Upon taking them into custody, the artist began convulsing and was administered two doses of narcan, a medication that treats overdoses in an emergency situation. After being administered the medication, police said Juice Wrld woke up, but he was incoherent and bleeding from the mouth. 

The Illinois native was later transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m.

Trending Stories

1

Inside Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Suddenly Nasty Split

2

Inside the Investigation Into Alexis Sharkey's Disturbing Death

3

We Ranked All of Hallmark Channel's 2020 Christmas Movies So Far

Juice Wrld was laid to rest in a private funeral on Dec. 13. At the time, his mother said in a statement that she hopes her son's death helped others overcome their "struggle with addiction."

"Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it," she told TMZ. "Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction."

He was 21 at the time of his death. 

Trending Stories

1

Inside Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Suddenly Nasty Split

2

Inside the Investigation Into Alexis Sharkey's Disturbing Death

3

We Ranked All of Hallmark Channel's 2020 Christmas Movies So Far

4

Watch Eminem's Cameo in SNL Parody of "Stan" With Pete Davidson

5

December 2020 Celebrity Book Club Picks

Latest News

Sofia Richie Defends Olivia Jade After Red Table Talk Tell-All

Juice Wrld's Girlfriend Reflects on the Day He Died One Year Later

Today's Best Sales: Benefit Cosmetics, Aerie, Coach Outlet & More

The Latest Saweetie x Pretty Little Thing Drop is Here!

Reese Witherspoon and More Stars That Nailed the Elf on the Shelf Meme

Christina Perri Reflects on “Overwhelming” Grief From Losing Baby Girl

Here's Another Sign Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Are Not Engaged