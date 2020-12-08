Don't Miss Out On The Latest Saweetie x Pretty Little Thing Drop

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Saweetie is back with another collection from Pretty Little Thing and we're obsessed!
Whether you're dressing to impress on a Zoom call or a socially distanced date night or just want to feel comfortable and stylish at home, the "Tap In" singer's latest collection has you covered. The third drop includes a variety of styles and textures to help you up your Instagram game and live your best life!
From faux suede drawstring waist cargo pants and trench coats to strappy bodysuits and sweatsuit sets, you're one step closer to becoming an Icy Girl and embodying your inner Saweetie!
Keep scrolling to see our favorite items from the latest Saweetie x Pretty Little Things collection!
Rust Faux Suede Cup Detail Crop Top
You pair this crop top with the matching cargo pants or you can wear it with jeans or leather pants for an enviable fit.
Rust Faux Suede Drawstring Waist Cargo Pants
You can dress these cargo pants up or down. Whether you're getting ready for date night or running errands, the sky's the limit with these textured pants.
Cream Pu Borg Reversible Trench Coat
This trench coat will keep you warm and stylish in the colder months. Even better, you can reverse the coat so you technically get two coats in one. Score!
Black Faux Leather Split Hem Pants
These faux leather pants feature an elastic waistband so they will hug you in all the right places!
Dark Green Strappy Slinky Bodysuit
Just in time for the holidays, this bodysuit is a must-have layering piece that will allow you to show off your festive spirit.
Light Wash Split Hem Jeans
Light-washed denim with split hems? Count us in! These are great to have in your jean rotation.
Orange Tie Dye Nylon Hooded Puffer Jacket
We are obsessed with this tie dye puffer jacket! It's perfect to throw on with any outfit.
Grey Season 1 Slogan Sweater
You can never have enough sweatshirts especially during the colder months.
Grey Season 1 Slogan Joggers
The Slogan Joggers are essential for staying cozy and lounging around the house.
Black Pu Corset Bodycon Dress
This dress with corset detailing is everything! Throw on a fun statement jacket and boots and you're ready to go!
