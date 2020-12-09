Brie Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Play Hilarious Prank on Skinny-Dipping Nikki Bella

Is Nikki Bella becoming the talk of the neighborhood?

Not exactly—but that's what Artem Chigvintsev and Brie Bella are trying to convince her in this sneak peek clip of tomorrow's all-new Total Bellas, which begins with a seemingly worried Artem telling his fiancée that he received a damning text from a neighbor.

"On a camera, when you were swimming, apparently they could see you being naked," Artem dramatically says. "And because they have two kids, they're really uncomfortable."

"They were hoping to see one full moon last night, not two," Brie hilariously adds before revealing more of what the "neighbor" told Artem. "What she said is, her boys are underage. And she doesn't find it appropriate that they see an older woman naked walking around the backyard."

"F--k you," Nikki responds, not totally convinced of the charade just yet. "First of all, my naked pregnant body is still hot as f--k."