Watch Matthew Morrison Transform Into the Grinch for NBC’s The Grinch Musical

Tonight, we're all heading to Whoville.

That's right, holiday fanatics: NBC's production of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical premieres tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m., and thanks to the two-hour rendition of the classic children's book How the Grinch Stole Christmas, you can get into the festive spirit without even leaving the comfort of your couch!

Matthew Morrison leads the way, playing the titular role of the, the, the...THE GRINCH, as Cindy Lou Who once put it. This, of course, requires the Glee actor to undergo an intense transformation process—one that's aided by makeup, prosthetics and lots of green paint—but once the nearly four-hour makeover is done, there's no denying that he truly embodies the mean one, Mr. Grinch.

In fact, you don't have to take our word for it. E! is bringing you a close-up look at what goes into Matthew's head-to-toe transformation in the above time-lapsed clip.