December 2020 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Bush Hager & More

If that holiday season boredom has hit, look no further than these book recommendations we've found from some of your favorite celebs. Their December book club picks are here, and you can purchase a copy below. Or, you can pull up these reads on Kindle Unlimited if you prefer.

So, ahead, the December 2020 book club picks from Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Bush Hager and more of your favorite celebs that we can't wait to pick up.