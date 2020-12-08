Olivia JadeGigi HadidHoliday MoviesSelena QuintanillaPhotosVideos

8 Pieces You Need From The Pioneer Woman's Apparel Collection at Walmart

Ree Drummond's first-ever apparel collection is now available exclusively on Walmart.com!

By Emily Spain Dec 08, 2020 8:52 PMTags
E-comm: Pioneer Woman x Walmart CollectionWalmart

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you love The Pioneer Woman as much as we do, we have a treat for you!

Ree Drummond has cooked up her first-ever apparel collection and it's as stylish as you would expect. Available exclusively on Walmart.com, the author of the The Pioneer Woman Cooks series released 38 items in this collection, available in sizes S – XXL, all priced between $12.99 – $29.99. 

"I am beyond excited about my clothing line available on Walmart.com," the food blogger shared. "The collection includes gorgeous kimonos and feminine blouses in my signature floral prints, along with layering pieces so you can put together a great look." 

Walmart

With the seasons changing, this collection will help you reinvent your wardrobe with colorful and comfortable pieces you can wear on the daily. From velvet dusters to flattering leggings and blouses, you're never going to want to take these pieces off.

"I designed my clothing line with comfort and confidence in mind, carefully selecting a collection of pieces in bright patterns and floral prints that can be worn for just about any occasion," Ree revealed. "Using a combination of comfortable fabrics allows you to create a variety of stylish looks – from sleek and smooth to flowy and crinkled – that all pair well with your favorite denim...or comfy leggings!"

Scroll below to check out the 7 pieces from The Pioneer Woman x Walmart collection that we are obsessed with! 

 

The Pioneer Woman 3/4 Sleeve Blouson Top

With a flattering split neckline with ribbon trim, this blouse is great for everyday wear.

$25
Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Velvet Kimono

Just in time for the holidays and updating winter wardrobes, this velvet kimono will be your go-to for Zoom holiday parties.

$30
Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Sleeveless Scoop Neck Tank

This tank is great for layering! It also comes in other colors like navy and black.

$13
Walmart

The Pioneer Women's Embroidered 3/4 Sleeve Peasant Tunic Top

This lovely magenta blouse is perfect for date nights and is super flattering!

$20
Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Pull On Ponte Leggings

These leggings are a must! Pair them with a tunic and you'll be ready to go.

$17
Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Pintuck Bell Sleeve Blouse

This yellow blouse will instantly put a smile on your face! You can also wear it all year long.

$20
Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Tunic Top

The embroidery on this blouse is everything! Pair it with some leggings and booties for a effortless everyday look.

$25
Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Long Sleeve Kimono Duster

Dusters are the ultimate statement piece! Perfect for socially distanced happy hours or Zoom meetings.

$25
Walmart

