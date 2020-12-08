Olivia JadeGigi HadidHoliday MoviesSelena QuintanillaPhotosVideos

January Jones Has the Best Response to Claims Her Bikini Photos Have Friends "Worried"

January Jones clapped back at anonymous friends calling her out about her bikini photos. Keep scrolling to see her epic response.

By Mona Thomas Dec 08, 2020 8:22 PMTags
Celebrities
Related: Nick Viall Admits to Hanging Out With Rumored GF January Jones

Need a lesson in taking charge of your own narrative? Just ask January Jones

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, the Mad Men star shared a screenshot of an email on social media. The image was a warning of a forthcoming article from The National Enquirer on her recent bikini photos coming off as "desperate."

The email read, "To Whom It May Concern: The National Enquirer is preparing to publish a story which reports January Jones has worried friends with her series of attention-grabbing bikini pictures and social media posts."

Furthermore, "Sources claim her content smacks of a 'desperate cry for attention' and note how her acting work appears to have dried up before then pandemic took hold." Then the messenger asked if the star had any "statement or wish to comment" on the tip. 

The 42-year-old actress seemed to take the message with a grain of salt as she wrote in the caption, "S--t. They've discovered my secret. Consider this my public apology to my ‘friends.'"

photos
January Jones' Best Looks

However, she didn't stop there. A couple of hours later, the mother of nine-year-old Xander Dane Jones, who she raises alone, took to her Instagram to defiantly double down on her haters, posting another bikini photo. In the pic, January poses in a hot pink two piece. Along with the smiling bathroom selfie, she wrote, "Had to do it. #DESPERATE." 

January loves her bikinis so much, she actually created her own lingerie line. Earlier this year, the star added "intimates designer" to her resume when she released her own collection in partnership with Pair of Thieves. 

"It's a special collection of intimates I designed with my friends at Pair of Thieves," she teased at the time, "to take you from a cozy cabin to the pole and everywhere in buttweeen." 

Desperate...where? 

