Olivia Jade Is "Vowing to Do Better" After College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade is learning and growing.

It's been an educational journey for Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's family amid the fallout from their participation in the infamous college admissions scandal. As the couple continues to serve out their prison sentences, their 21-year-old daughter is trying to move forward.

After speaking out in a bombshell conversation on the Dec. 8 episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk Facebook series, a source tells E! News, "Olivia is vowing to try to do and be better."

"She doesn't think throwing money at a cause is going to be a Band-Aid, and she has realized her privilege," the insider continues. "She's not rushing to make anything look better, but she's putting the time in. She's been down to Watts with her sister, and together they are organizing gifts for the kids there. She's also mentoring kids and sponsoring a few kids per year."