Watch True Thompson Adorably Crash Mom Khloe Kardashian's Video

Dec 08, 2020
Khloe Kardashian
RETURNS 2021
Yet another Kardashian-Jenner kiddo is stealing the spotlight! This time, it's Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson

More than once, the adorable little one made a surprise appearance in her mom's Instagram Stories on Monday, Dec. 7. The Good American founder was attempting to congratulate her big sister Kourtney Kardashian on the launch of Poosh Shop 2.0, but True had more important things on her mind—like eggs! 

"I am so proud and happy for the Poosh team and my sister Kourtney," Khloe began. "I know how hard it is to start a business, let alone an e-comm business and in times of this pandemic and this crazy world, but Kourt, I'm so proud of you."

This is where True comes in, preciously uttering, "Me!" in the background before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star asks her if she wants to say "hi." When she does, we get a glimpse at her sweet smile and Khloe receives exciting news: True brought her some eggs.

"Thank you goose," Khloe tells her daughter before resuming the video. True, however, isn't quite done yet. 

Instagram

After more frustrating attempts—and patiently insisting, "True, I'm filming something for auntie Kourt,"—the reality TV star relocates to a new room. But before she can finish her first sentence, we hear (an admittedly loveable!) "Mom..."

"I tried filming this too many times," Khloe captioned the Instagram Story. True wouldn't let me liiiive."

From there, the 36-year-old gave up. "I lost my train of thought," she jokingly wrote. "I failed."

If you ask us, True seems to be following in her cousin North West's footsteps. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 7-year-old daughter is notorious for crashing her mom's videos, and earlier this year, the KKW Beauty mogul even said that North was "running the house."

Let the Kardashian kids' takeover begin!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

