Here's Why Ariana Grande Fans Think Her Sweetener Tour Is Coming to Netflix

"Santa Tell Me" if Ariana Grande has a holiday treat up her sleeves.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, the music superstar got the Internet talking thanks to her latest Instagram and Twitter posts.

No, she's not posting a PDA photo with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez. And unfortunately, she isn't sharing another iconic fashion look. Instead, the 27 year old got fans speculating that she could have a special project in the works with Netflix.

In three separate black and white photos, Ariana tagged the streaming service without leaving a caption or any comment. And although Netflix did not immediately respond to E! News for comment, followers already have their theories about what could be going on.

"SWEETENER WORLD TOUR MOVIE IS COMING," one follower speculated in the comments section. Another user added, "GIVE US A DATE."

And to further the speculation, Netflix responded to Ariana's tweet with the short message, "excuse me, I love you." And yes, those are the lyrics from her Sweetener album cut "R.E.M."