George Clooney Pitches His Own E! Reality Show to Replace Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Keeping Up With the Clooneys has a nice ring to it.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8's all-new Daily Pop, E!'s Morgan Stewart caught up with director, actor and producer George Clooney to discuss his latest project, The Midnight Sky. However, before jumping into discussion about the upcoming Netflix film, George made a surprising pitch.

"So, I've got a new idea," the Oscar winner shared with the Daily Pop co-host. "It's E!, so I think this will fit perfectly. Just pitching it right now: Keeping Up With the Clooneys."

In response, Morgan uttered what every single E! employee was thinking, "Listen, we will take it any second. Any time you want to give us that, done."

An inside look at George's life with wife Amal Clooney and their 3-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella? We've never signed onto a show idea so quickly.

This pitch couldn't be timelier as Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending after season 20 in 2021.