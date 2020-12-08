Kelly ClarksonGigi HadidHoliday MoviesSelena QuintanillaPhotosVideos

Celeb Game Face: Anthony Anderson Brings Out His Inner Stripper—With His Mom

By Allison Crist Dec 08, 2020
Anthony Anderson and his mom Doris Bowman are taking mother-son bonding to a whole new level on tonight's all-new episode of Celebrity Game Face.

In this sneak peek clip of the Kevin Hart-hosted E! show, the Black-ish actor can be seen preparing to play a particular type of guessing game. Though the topic changes each round, the competition remains the same: one partner has to guide the other (who's blindfolded) into acting out different activities that fit the subject. Then, the team whose blindfolded competitor successfully guesses the most activities, wins.

Much to his fellow competitors' amusement, Anthony's assigned topic is "things you do at a strip club." Even better? He'll be playing with his mom

Once the game gets going, Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker, along with Rachael Harris and Kevin Gessay, can't help but laugh as Anthony attempts to get Doris to do things like "make it rain."

Doris eventually gets that one right, but hilariously struggles to identify others—even "DJing."

Anthony does his best, but the clock quickly runs out, and the pair winds up gaining a single point. 

Clearly, this doesn't sit well with the comedian, and he continues to play even after the timer rings. "Time, time, time!" Kevin yells while laughing. "Time! That's it, Anthony!"

Watch the entire LOL-worthy Celebrity Game Face sneak peek in the above clip!

