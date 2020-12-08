Celeb Game Face: Anthony Anderson Brings Out His Inner Stripper—With His Mom

Related : Anthony Anderson & Mom Act Out Things Done at a Strip Club

Anthony Anderson and his mom Doris Bowman are taking mother-son bonding to a whole new level on tonight's all-new episode of Celebrity Game Face.

In this sneak peek clip of the Kevin Hart-hosted E! show, the Black-ish actor can be seen preparing to play a particular type of guessing game. Though the topic changes each round, the competition remains the same: one partner has to guide the other (who's blindfolded) into acting out different activities that fit the subject. Then, the team whose blindfolded competitor successfully guesses the most activities, wins.

Much to his fellow competitors' amusement, Anthony's assigned topic is "things you do at a strip club." Even better? He'll be playing with his mom.

Once the game gets going, Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker, along with Rachael Harris and Kevin Gessay, can't help but laugh as Anthony attempts to get Doris to do things like "make it rain."